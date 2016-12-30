Ce trebuie să știm și cum se ne comportăm în cazul în care are loc un cutremur de pământ?
Meteorologii ne promit o iarnă geroasă. Băuturile fierbinți, cu miere și mirodenii, ne pot ajuta să luptăm cu frigul.
În Infograficul Sputnik puteți afla care sunt valorile normale ale glicemiei, care sunt măsurile de profilaxie a bolii, ce complicații pot interveni în cazul diabetului zaharat și cum se tratează această boală.
Există numeroase situaţii în care pasagerii pot beneficia de anumite compensaţii şi facilităţi, în cazul în care le-au fost încălcate drepturile.
Un tânăr de 21 de ani din raionul Ialoveni riscă detenție pe viață pentru că a omorât părinții fetei pe care și-o dorea.
De la 1 ianuarie 2017 scad tarifele pentru eliberarea pașapoartelor simple și electronice, datorită micșorării cotei TVA, prevăzută în Codul Fiscal, de la 20 la 19%.
Declinul demografic este o problemă mare a Republicii Moldova, consideră președintele țării, Igor Dodon. Vineri, mai multe familii cu mulți copii au primit distincții de stat pentru merite deosebite în consolidarea instituției familiei.
