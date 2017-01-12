Sfaturi utile pentru cei care nu și-au revenit după sărbătorile de iarnă

Citiţi, priviţi, ascultaţi Sputnik Moldova în limba maternă — accesaţi aplicaţiile mobile pe Smartphone-uri şi tablete.
Gerul care s-a instalat de mai multe zile și zăpada abundentă favorizează formarea ghețușului pe drumuri.
Cum să întâlnim Anul Nou, ce să îmbrăcăm în noaptea de Revelion, ce concursuri să le propunem oaspeților, dar și cel mai precis horoscop pentru anul 2017 - în Infograficul Sputnik.
Ce trebuie să știm și cum se ne comportăm în cazul în care are loc un cutremur de pământ?
Meteorologii ne promit o iarnă geroasă. Băuturile fierbinți, cu miere și mirodenii, ne pot ajuta să luptăm cu frigul.
Reprezentanții sindicatelor din învățământ nu s-au lăsat convinși de asigurările Guvernului și anunță patru zile de protest.
Văzând că „tot mai multe persoane (inclusiv foarte implicate politic)", „acuză fără noimă, toate autoritățile posibile și imposibile de defrișarea unor arbori din municipiul Chișinău", ministrul moldovean al Mediului, Valeriu Munteanu, a decis să comenteze incidentul.
Militarii NATO au prezentat o metodă de oprire a coloanelor de tancuri, mai puțin obișnuită pentru războaiele moderne.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com