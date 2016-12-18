19:06 22 Decembrie 2016
Zinaida Greceanîi și Igor Dodon

Zinaida Greceanîi este noul președinte al PSRM

Politică
Acum câteva minute deputatul Zinaida Greceanîi a fost aleasă în funcția de președinte al Partidului Socialiștilor din Republica Moldova. Primul care a felicitat-o în legătură cu această alegere a fost președintele ales al țării, Igor Dodon.

CHIȘINĂU, 18 dec- Sputnik. Propunerea ca Zinaida Greceanîi să fie noul președinte al PSRM a fost înaintată de executivul formațiunii politice. Ea a fost aleasă cu unanimitatea de voturi a delegaților la Congresul al XIV-lea extraordinar al PSRM.

Președinte, socialiștii, Greceanîi, Alegeri, Congres, PSRM, Zinaida Greceanâi, Igor Dodon, Moldova
