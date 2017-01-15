Renato Usatîi: dacă am avea și azi un Eminescu, am fi mai demni și mai curajoși

Lucrurile din Republica Moldova ar merge altfel, dacă ar avea și astăzi un Eminescu, se arată convins politicianul Renato Usatîi.
CHIȘINĂU, 15 ian — Sputnik. Renato Usatîi este convins că dacă țara noastră ar avea și astăzi un Eminescu, lucrurile ar fi cu totul altfel, scrie el pe pagina sa de Facebook.
"Sunt sigur că dacă am avea și astăzi un Eminescu, atunci lucrurile ar sta altfel în țara noastră", spune Usatîi.
Potrivit lui, opera lui Mihai Eminescu este mereu actuală și precizează că în această perioadă grea prin care trece Republica Moldova, cel mai des își amintește de versurile din Scrisoarea a III-a.
Politicianul consideră că un geniu de talia lui Eminescu se naște o singură dată și din acest motiv "trebuie să-l apreciem mereu și să-l avem în sufletele noastre".
Liderul formațiunii Partidului Nostru, Renato Usatîi, se află în Rusia, după ce autoritățile de la Chișinău i-au deschis în toamna anului 2016 un dosar penal în care el are statut de învinuit, fiind acuzat de fraudă și tentativă de asasinare a bancherului rus Gherman Gorbunțov.
