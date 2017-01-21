Primul discurs al celui de-al 45-lea președinte al SUA, Donald Trump

Directorul adjunct al Centrului Național Anticorupție, Cristina Țărnă, a declarat în cadrul unui interviu realizat în studioul Sputnik Moldova că în țara noastră legea le permite oamenilor să facă din corupție o afacere.
La Washington a avut loc un miting de protest împotriva președintelui ales al SUA, Donald Trump. În înregistrea video puteți vedea ce s-a întâmplat pe străzile orașului înainte de inaugurare.
O avalanșă, declanșată cel mai probabil de cutremur, a acoperit un hotel în regiunea Abruzzo din centrul Italiei, unde la moment s-ar fi alat peste 20 de persoane.
Vizita lui Dodon la Moscova arată clar că avem o situație nouă: bipolarism politic la nivelul puterii.
Tânărul care a fost extrădat la 11 ianuarie de autoritățile ungare în Moldova și care este învinuit de uciderea adolescentei Cristina Parhomenco va fi supus unei expertize psihiatrice la Spitalul de Psihiatrie Costiujeni.
Un tânăr de 25 de ani a decedat în această dimineață într-un teribil accident care a avut loc în raionul Telenești, alte patru persoane au fost rănite.
În ce măsură au fost implicate instituțiile statului în livrarea produselor alterate în școli, ce spune Centrul Național Anticorupție.
