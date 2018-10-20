17:16 20 Octombrie 2018
Moldova
Iarmaroc agricol pe strada Miron Costin din Capitală

Chișinăuienii au rămas uimiți: Iată ce se întâmplă pe o stradă din Capitală - Foto

Agricultură
Atât chișinăuienii, cât și ministrul Agriculturii, au rămas plăcut surprinși de ceea ce au văzut pe o stradă din Capitală, în dimineața zilei de sâmbătă.

CHIȘINĂU, 20 oct — Sputnik. Dacă de Hramul Chișinăului, ministrul Agriculturii, Nicolae Ciubuc, s-a arătat profund dezamăgit de prezența redusă a agricultorilor la iarmaroacele agricole, atunci astăzi demnitarul a constatat că producătorii locali au venit în număr mult mai mare la iarmarocul agricol deschis pe strada Miron Costin din Capitală.

”În a doua săptămână de când am inițiat organizarea iarmaroacelor agricole, am fost plăcut surprins să văd mai mulți producători agricoli interesați să participe, precum și mai mulți consumatori care au venit să își procure fructe și legume”, a scris el pe pagina sa de Facebook.

Totodată, Ciubuc a declarat că va face tot ce-i stă în puteri pentru ca cetățenii să aibă acces la producția agricolă evitând intermediarii.

”Vom continua să susținem agricultorii în procesul de realizare a producției agricole, în același timp vom oferi posibilitatea consumatorului de a-și procura produse direct de la producător, la un preț rezonabil”, a subliniat ministrul.

Agricultorii din Moldova își vor putea vinde producția direct consumatorilor>>

Anterior, a fost anunțat că iarmaroacele se vor ține în fiecare sâmbătă, până la sfârșitul lunii noiembrie. Târgurile vor fi deschise în fiecare sâmbătă la Telecentru, în sectorul Buiucani și în sectorul Râşcani.

Tematic

O primă dezamăgire a ministrului Agriculturii, Nicolae Ciubuc: Iată ce-l nemulțumește
Nicolae Ciubuc este noul ministrul al Agriculturii, iar Silvia Radu – al Sănătății
Nicolae Ciubuc


