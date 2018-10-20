Chișinăuienii au rămas uimiți: Iată ce se întâmplă pe o stradă din Capitală - Foto

CHIȘINĂU, 20 oct — Sputnik. Dacă de Hramul Chișinăului, ministrul Agriculturii, Nicolae Ciubuc, s-a arătat profund dezamăgit de prezența redusă a agricultorilor la iarmaroacele agricole, atunci astăzi demnitarul a constatat că producătorii locali au venit în număr mult mai mare la iarmarocul agricol deschis pe strada Miron Costin din Capitală.
”În a doua săptămână de când am inițiat organizarea iarmaroacelor agricole, am fost plăcut surprins să văd mai mulți producători agricoli interesați să participe, precum și mai mulți consumatori care au venit să își procure fructe și legume”, a scris el pe pagina sa de Facebook.
Totodată, Ciubuc a declarat că va face tot ce-i stă în puteri pentru ca cetățenii să aibă acces la producția agricolă evitând intermediarii.
”Vom continua să susținem agricultorii în procesul de realizare a producției agricole, în același timp vom oferi posibilitatea consumatorului de a-și procura produse direct de la producător, la un preț rezonabil”, a subliniat ministrul.
Agricultorii din Moldova își vor putea vinde producția direct consumatorilor>>
Anterior, a fost anunțat că iarmaroacele se vor ține în fiecare sâmbătă, până la sfârșitul lunii noiembrie. Târgurile vor fi deschise în fiecare sâmbătă la Telecentru, în sectorul Buiucani și în sectorul Râşcani.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com