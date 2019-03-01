Cel mai patriotic mesaj, transmis de o femeie pentru bărbații moldoveni - Video

CHIȘINĂU, 1 mart - Sputnik. Tinerii agricultori din Moldova îi îndeamnă pe toți bărbații din țară ca, în loc de flori, să le dăruiască femeilor pe care le iubesc fructe autohtone. Mesajul a fost lansat de o tânără din Moldova, care are un depozit plin cu struguri de calitate și pe care nu are unde să-i vândă. În acest fel, bărbații sunt îndemnați să-și demonstreze dragostea atât față de femeile pe care le iubesc, cât și față de țară, sprijinind astfel producătorii autohtoni.
”Fii erou, consumă mere și struguri autohtoni!”, declară cu ”patriotism economic” Diana Crudu.
Deşi strugurii sunt ecologici, Diana a reuşit să vândă doar patru tone din aceștia. A pornit afacerea acum 11 ani, dar niciodată nu i-a fost atât de dificil să-și vândă producția, mărturisește tânăra femeie de afaceri.
Deși este dezamăgită, antreprenoarea speră totuși că autoritățile se vor implica mai mult pentru a-i susține pe producătorii autohtoni.
