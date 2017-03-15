17:43 15 Martie 2017
Moldova
Ce-i determină pe tinerii din Moldova ia drumul străinătății

Încă un motiv ca tinerii să plece în străinătate

Optimizarea școlilor și comasarea acestora ne-ar putea juca festa într-un viitor nu prea îndepărtat: tinerii vor pleca masiv din Moldova pentru că, elementar, nu vor mai avea unde să învețe. Și ce viitor ar putea avea atunci societatea noastră?

 

 

comasare, străinătate, școli, studii, tineri, societate, Moldova
