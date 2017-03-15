Optimizarea școlilor și comasarea acestora ne-ar putea juca festa într-un viitor nu prea îndepărtat: tinerii vor pleca masiv din Moldova pentru că, elementar, nu vor mai avea unde să învețe. Și ce viitor ar putea avea atunci societatea noastră?
Chișinăul este sub nămeți, dar autoritățile nu se grăbesc să curețe zăpada, deși sunt întreprinderi care primesc bani grei de la bugetul de stat pentru asta. Dacă carosabilul principalelor artere ale orașului a mai fost curățat cu lama, atunci trotuarele nu au văzut lopata.
În noaptea de revelion am așteptat degeaba să ningă - vremea s-a dovedit a fi o „doamnă capricioasă”. Sputnik prezintă o viziune proprie asupra iernilor din Moldova.
Unul dintre cele mai controversate partide din Republica Moldova trăiește astăzi ”vremuri grele”, iar urmările ar putea fi imprevizibile.
În condițiile în care durata medie a vieții bărbaților în Moldova este de 66-67 de ani, vârsta de pensionare a este majorată până la 65 de ani.
