Povestea "Dragostea din tei" continuă: Iată ce piesă a scos Dan Bălan

CHIȘINĂU, 12 sept — Sputnik, D. C. Interpretul moldovean Dan Bălan continuă povestea „Dragostea din tei" de unul singur. Acesta a lansat astăzi piesa „Numa numa 2". Videoclipul a fost filmat în Africa, iar protagoniștii sunt copiii de culoare care se distrează pe ritmurile melodiei. Producția muzicală a reușit să adune în doar câteva minute peste 3 000 de vizualizări.
Piesa "Dragostea din tei" a avut un succes răsunător atât pe piața muzicală din țara noastră, cât și pe cea internațională.
Este unul dintre cele mai cunoscute hit-uri mondiale care s-a situat pe primul loc în topurile din peste 30 de țări.
Dan Bălan este interpret, compozitor și producător. Este primul și singurul compozitor din Republica Moldova care a fost nominalizat la premiul Grammy, cel mai important și prestigios premiu din industria muzicală mondială.
În primăvara acestui an, Dan Bălan a lansat piesa „Allegro Ventigo", care în numai cinci luni a adunat peste 38 de milioane de vizualizări pe YouTube si încă mai poate fi auzită și astăzi la cele mai importante posturi de radio și televiziune muzicale din țară.
