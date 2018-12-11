La asta chiar nu s-a așteptat nimeni: Iată ce au făcut elevii moldoveni în Botswana

CHIȘINĂU, 11 dec - Sputnik. O medalie de argint și cinci medalii de bronz au obținut elevii moldoveni în cadrul celei de-a 15-a ediție a Olimpiadei Internaționale de Științe pentru Juniori, care s-a desfășurat în perioada 2 – 11 decembrie, în orașul Gaborone, Botswana.
”Medaliat cu argint la acest concurs este Ştefan Nicov, elev al Liceului Teoretic „Mihai Eminescu” din municipiul Bălți. Medaliile de bronz au fost obținute de către Adelina Andrei, Vladimir Purice, Marius Frija, Valerian Mocreac, Victor Șotropa, elevi ai Liceului Teoretic „Orizont” din orașul Durlești, municipiul Chișinău”, anunță Ministerul Educației printr-un comunicat.
Potrivit Ministerului, la ediția din acest an a Olimpiadei Internaționale de Științe pentru Juniori au participat 255 de elevi din 47 de țări ale lumii, la competiție fiind admiși doar elevii până la vârsta de 15 ani. Republica Moldova a fost reprezentată de șase elevi și trei profesori.
