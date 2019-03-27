08:48 27 Martie 2019
Moldova
Elev - Imagine Simbol

Important pentru elevi și părinți: Supraveghere video și detectoare de metale la BAC

Educație
Examenele de bacalaureat din acest an vor avea loc în perioada 4-21 iunie.

CHIȘINĂU, 26 mart – Sputnik. Elevii care vor susține BAC-ul vor fi monitorizați de camere de supraveghere video.

BAC 2019: Ministerul Educației a făcut public orarul examenelor de absolvire

Toți tinerii, care vor susține examenele de bacalaureat vor fi verificați cu detectoare de metal și vor fi supravegheați de camere video pe tot parcursul probelor, potrivit Agenției Naționale pentru Curriculum și Evaluare.

Totodată, din momentul repartizării testelor, nici un elev nu va mai putea nici intra și nici părăsi sala de examen.

Doar în cazuri „speciale” și doar cu „permisiunea președintelui Centrului de Bacalaureat”, elevul va putea ieși temporar din sală, fiind însoţit de un asistent și predând testul celui de al doilea asistent.

Tinerii vor fi repartizaţi în sălile de examen în ordine alfabetică și câte unul în bancă, potrivit profilurilor și listelor ce vor fi afişate pe uşa fiecărei săli.

BAC 2019, camere video


