Diaspora: Moldovenii din Franța n-au avut condiții optime pentru a participa la vot

CHIȘINĂU, 24 feb – Sputnik. Titi Zemba a declarat pentru Sputnik Moldova că a solicitat deschiderea unei secții de votare la Monaco, acolo unde la alegerile prezidențiale din 2016 a fost o prezență bună la vot. De această dată, solicitarea de a deschide o secție de vot la Nisa sau Monaco nu a fost auzită de Guvern.
’’Am rămas decepționată că în sudul Franței s-a deschis o secție de votare doar la Marseille și faptul că în diasporă s-a votat destul de slab se explică și prin amplasarea neuniformă a secțiilor de votare în centrele unde cetățenii moldoveni locuiesc compact. Pe Coasta de Azur la ora actuală locuiesc peste 7000 de conaționali din RM’’, a precizat Titi Zemba.
Ea a mai spus că la secția de votare de la Marseille au reușit să voteze câteva sute de moldoveni.
În diasporă, la alegerile parlamentare din 24 februarie au votat peste 75 de mii de alegători, comparativ cu 138 de mii de cetățeni care au votat la ultimele alegeri parlamentare.
Rata de participare de la alegerile parlamentare din 24 februarie 2019 este cea mai scăzută din întreaga istorie a organizării și desfășurării scrutinelor parlamentare. Potrivit datelor preliminare, la aceste alegeri au participat circa 50% din alegători.
Autor: Eduard Maciac
