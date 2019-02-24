Primele declarații făcute de reprezentanții Blocului ACUM - detalii

CHIȘINĂU, 24 feb - Sputnik. Reprezentanții Blocului ACUM au declarat în cadrul unui briefing organizat imediat după închiderea secțiilor de votare, că aceste alegeri nu pot fi considerate libere și corecte.
Potrivit liderului PAS, Maia Sandu, această campanie electorală a fost un exercițiu de denigrare a opoziției, iar cel mai important lucru menționat este că au fost multiple încălcări, prin mituirea alegătorilor, ”carusel electoral”, obstrucționarea celor din diaspora pentru ași exercita dreptul la vot.
Liderul partidului DA, Andrei Năstase a numit această campanie drept una ”infernală”, și asta pentru că voința alegătorilor a fost influențate. El i-a îndemnat pe toți ca procesul de numărare a voturilor să fie unul corect.
”În caz contrar, a spus Năstase - o să protejăm acest vot, dacă va fi nevoie și în stradă”.
