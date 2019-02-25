Chiril Gaburici nu va fi deputat, Grigore Novac învinge în cursa electorală

CHIȘINĂU, 24 feb – Sputnik. Potrivit rezultatelor preliminare anunțate de Comisia Electorală Centrală, după prelucrarea a 59% din procesele verbale, candidatul Partidului Democrat, Chiril Gaburici a obținut doar 13 la sută din voturi, cadidatul Partidului Socialiștilor, Grigore Nova 38 la sută, iar candidatul Blocului Electoral ACUM, Liliana Nicolăiescu 34 la sută.
În luptă pentru reprezentarea în parlament a intereselor cetățenilor din sectoarele Ciocana și Râșcani s-au înscris și candidatul Blocului Electoral ACUM, Liliana Nicolăiescu, cel al Partidului ȘOR, Cuznețov Iurii, cadidatul Partidululi Cominiștilor, Igor Grițco și Ilie Crețu, candidat din partea Partidului Liberal.
Este important să spunem că în cazul în care candidatul ales în circumscripţia uninominală a fost ales şi pe lista de partid în circumscripţia naţională, se consideră că a fost ales doar în circumscripţia uninominală şi nu va fi luat în calcul la atribuirea mandatelor în baza listei de partid.
