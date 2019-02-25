Iată ce urmează după aflarea rezultatelor alegerilor Parlamentare și ale referendumului

CHIȘINĂU, 25 feb – Sputnik. Până în data de 26 februarie procesele verbale privind rezultatele alegerilor parlamentare şi ale referendumului consultativ urmează să ajungă de la consiliile electorale de circumscripție la Comisia Electorală Centrală, scrie presa locală.
Până în data de 3 martie, inclusiv, Comisia Electorală Centrală trebuie să aprobe procesul-verbal privind rezultatele alegerilor pe ţară şi să pregătească raportul pe care îl va expedia Curţii Constituţionale.
Până în 9 martie, inclusiv, sau în termen de cinci zile după primirea actelor de la CEC, magistrații Înaltei Curţi vor trebui să confirme sau să infirme legalitatea alegerilor şi să valideze mandatele noilor deputaţi.
Asta numai dacă nu vor fi depuse contestaţii în instanţele de judecată. Validarea mandatelor aleşilor poporului nu va avea loc înainte de soluţionarea definitivă de către instanţele de judecată a contestaţiilor. Cât despre referendumul republican, Curtea Constituţională trebuie să se pronunţe în privinţa rezultatelor plebiscitului până în data de 14 martie.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com