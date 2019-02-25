Maia Sandu, lider detașat în circumscripția 50, Europa de Vest - Rezultate preliminare

CHIȘINĂU, 25 feb - Sputnik. Patru partide acced în noul Parlament, conform rezultatelor preliminare ale Comisiei Electorale Centrale.
Datele următoare includ atât rezultatele preliminare în circumscripția națională, cât și cele din circumscripțiile uninominale.
PSRM - 32.67%, 33 mandate
ACUM - 26.73%, 27 mandate
PDM - 30.69%, 31 mandate
PP "ȘOR" - 6.93%, 7 mandate
CAND. INDEP. - 2.97%, 3 mandate
Președintele PAS, Maia Sandu, candidat din partea blocului electoral ACUM pe circumscripția uninominală nr.50, Europa de Vest, este liderul detașat al cursei, la procesarea a 83,13 la sută din procesele verbale, obținând circa 80 la sută din voturile valabil exprimate, circa 38 de mii, în comparație cu al doilea clasat, Rotari Vadim, cu circa 2000 de voturi.
