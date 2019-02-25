Plahotniuc: PDM este gata să înceapă negocierile cu partidele pentru a creea o coaliție

CHIȘINĂU, 25 feb – Sputnik. Reprezentanții Partidul Democrat din Moldova consideră că au obținut un rezultat foarte bun la Alegerile Parlamentare. În cadrul unui briefing de presă, liderul PDM, Vlad Plahotniuc, le-a mulțumit colegilor din echipă, dar și oamenilor care le-au acordat votul de încredere.
Acesta a mai spus că, odată cu aceste rezultate, echipa PDM va lăsa toate supărările în trecut și va purta negocieri cu toate partidele pentru a crea o majoritate parlamentară.
”Partidul Democrat este gata să înceapă negocierile cu partidele, dar și cu candidații independenți. Ne dorim ca prima discuție să o avem chiar în aceste zile și sperăm ca întâlnirile să fie cât mai productive”, a declarat liderul democraților Vlad Plahotniuc.
Vlad Plahotniuc a ținut să felicite toate partidele care au participat la aceste alegeri și i-a îndemnat pe membrii acestora să uite supărările din trecut și să se concetreze pe munca în folosul oamenilor.
”O spun foarte clar: noi nu avem orgolii, resentimente și prejudecăți. Noi vom merge la aceste negocieri și vom pune în discuție interesul cetățenilor. Ne dorim o guvernare competentă aptă să le facă viața oamenilor mai bună. Oamenii vor fapte nu vorbe. Deci, este timpul să trecem neîntârziat la treabă.
În urma alegerilor parlamentare, PSRM a acumulat 32,67% din voturi ceea ce înseamnă 33 de mandate de deputat în Parlament. PDM a obținut 30,68% - 31 de mandate, blocul ”Acum” a acumulat 26,73 de procente. Asta înseamnă că vor avea 27 de mandate de deputat în Parlament. Partidul ”Șor” a adunat doar 6, 93 de procente din voturi și vor avea dreptul la 7 mandate în Parlament. La fel, cadidații independeți au acumulat 2,27 de procente din voturi și vor fi 3 mandate pentru ei.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com