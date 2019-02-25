SIS, pe urmele celor care au atacat serverul CEC-ului în ziua alegerilor

CHIȘINĂU, 25 feb – Sputnik. În procesul de desfășurare a alegerilor parlamentare din 24 februarie, Sistemul Informațional de Stat ”Alegeri” al Comisiei Electorale Centrale (CEC) a fost ținta mai multor atacuri cibernetice, anunță Serviciul de Informații și Securitate (SIS) prin intermediul unui comunicat de presă.
Potrivit SIS, cele mai multe atacuri au fost depistate odată cu închiderea secțiilor de votare.
”Au fost identificate tentative de blocare și sistare a platformelor de afișare a rezultatelor preliminare ale scrutinului parlamentar”, anunță SIS.
Atacurile cibernetice asupra sistemului informațional au fost contracarate de către specialiștii de la Serviciul Tehnologia Informației și Securitate Cibernetică, fiind asigurată funcționarea sistemului fără devieri.
Serviciul de Informații și Securitate în cooperare cu Serviciul Tehnologia Informației și Securitate Cibernetică vor desfășura acțiuni comune în vederea investigării sursei și tipului atacurilor cibernetice asupra Sistemului Informațional de Stat ”Alegeri”.
