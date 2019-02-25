Cine va conduce prima ședință a parlamentului Republicii Moldova

CHIȘINĂU, 25 feb – Sputnik. Ședința de constituire a noului Parlament va fi prezidată de deputatul socialist Eduard Smirnov, cel mai în vârstă deputat, care a candidat pe liste de partid în circumscripția națională, asta în cazul în care rezultatele alegerilor vor fi validate.
Smirnov este născut în 1939 și este cel care a condus prima ședință a legislativului ales în anul 2014. Atunci, Smirnov a exercitat atribuțiile de președinte al Parlamentului din 30 noiembrie 2014, până pe 23 ianuarie 2015, când în această funcție a fost ales democratul Adrian Candu.
Articolului 2 al regulamentului organului legislativ stipulează că „Parlamentului nou-ales este prezidat de cel mai în vârstă deputat”.
Anume lui Eduard Smirnov îi va reveni rolul de a oferi cuvânt Preşedintelui Curţii Constituţionale pentru prezentarea raportului privind rezultatele alegerilor parlamentare şi validarea mandatelor deputaţilor aleşi.
Parlamentul nou-ales se întruneşte în şedinţa de constituire la convocarea Preşedintelui Republicii Moldova în cel mult 30 de zile de la data alegerilor, dacă au fost aleşi cel puţin 2/3 din numărul total al deputaţilor.
