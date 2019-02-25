21:39 25 Februarie 2019
Moldova
rumdro
În direct
  • EUR19.42
  • USD17.13
  • RUB0.26
  • RON4.08
  • UAH0.63
Căutare
Ședința Parlamentului din 14 decembrie 2018. Foto de arhivă

Cine va conduce prima ședință a parlamentului Republicii Moldova

© Sputnik / Miroslav Rotari
Alegerile 2019: află primul cine învinge
Sa primesc un link scurt
333 0 0

Prima ședință a Parlamentului va fi prezidată de cel mai în vârstă deputat care accede în viitorul Parlament.

CHIȘINĂU, 25 feb – Sputnik. Ședința de constituire a noului Parlament va fi prezidată de deputatul socialist Eduard Smirnov, cel mai în vârstă deputat, care a candidat pe liste de partid în circumscripția națională, asta în cazul în care rezultatele alegerilor vor fi validate.

Parlament
© Sputnik / Мирослав Ротарь
Lista celor 101 deputați care au acces în Parlamentul Republicii Moldova

Smirnov este născut în 1939 și este cel care a condus prima ședință a legislativului ales în anul 2014. Atunci, Smirnov a exercitat atribuțiile de președinte al Parlamentului din 30 noiembrie 2014, până pe 23 ianuarie 2015, când în această funcție a fost ales democratul Adrian Candu.

Articolului 2 al regulamentului organului legislativ stipulează că „Parlamentului nou-ales este prezidat de cel mai în vârstă deputat”.

Anume lui Eduard Smirnov îi va reveni rolul de a oferi cuvânt Preşedintelui Curţii Constituţionale pentru prezentarea raportului privind rezultatele alegerilor parlamentare şi validarea mandatelor deputaţilor aleşi.

Parlamentul nou-ales se întruneşte în şedinţa de constituire la convocarea Preşedintelui Republicii Moldova în cel mult 30 de zile de la data alegerilor, dacă au fost aleşi cel puţin 2/3 din numărul total al deputaţilor.

Tematic

Rezultatele preliminare ale alegerilor parlamentare pe circumscripția națională - 99,53%
CEC a anunțat când își vor primi mandatele noii deputați
Tagurile:
conduce, alegeri, Parlament, sedinta


Știrile Zilei

Știri

Toate știrile
Toate știrile

Columnists

Centrul de presa

Multimedia

Alegerile parlamentare în Moldova, 2019
Alegerile parlamentare: Cum au votat cetățeni, inclusiv primele persoane în stat – foto
Ciocniri la frontiera dintre Venezuela și Columbia
Sute de răniți - Ciocniri la frontiera dintre Venezuela și Columbia (Video)
Rezultate
Rezultatele preliminare ale alegerilor parlamentare pe circumscripția națională - 99,53%

Rețele de socializare

Reguli de utilizare

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Notificare Sputnik

Abonați-vă la notificările Sputnik

AbonareNu, mulțumesc!