Rezultate finale: 100% din procesele verbale, procesate - cum va arăta noul parlament

CHIȘINĂU, 25 feb – Sputnik. După procesarea de către Comisia Electorală Centrală a 100% din procesele verbale, se știe deja cum vor fi distribuite fotoliile în viitorul Parlament.
Duminica trecută, în Republica Moldova au avut loc alegeri parlamentare. Pentru prima dată, deputații au fost aleși conform sistemului electoral mixt: 50 de persoane pe liste de partid și 51 pe circumscripții uninominale. Prezența la urne, potrivit datelor preliminare, a fost de circa 50%. Un prag minim de participare la vot nu a existat la actualul scrutin.
Pentru partide, pragul electoral este de 6%, iar pentru blocurile electorale – 8 %.
După procesarea a 100% dintre procesele verbale pe circumscripții proporționale, lider este PSRM, cu 31,15% pe liste de partid; Blocul ACUM a acumulat 26,84%; PDM - 23,62%; Partidul ”Șor” - 8,32%. Astfel, niciun partid nu dispune de numărul suficient de voturi pentru a putea crea o majoritate parlamentară.
Pe circumscripțiile uninominale, democrații au 18 mandate, socialiștii - 16, blocul ACUM – 12, PP „Șor” – 2.
