18:21 11 Septembrie 2018
Moldova
rumdro
Mihai Bîlba
© Sputnik / Osmatesco

Cum au fost legate primele relații economice internaționale ale Republicii Moldova

Sa primesc un link scurt
7 0 0

Camera de Comerț și Industrie a Republicii Moldova (CCI) împlinește 100 de ani de la fondare. Directorul adjunct al instituției Mihai Bâlbă a vorbit în cadrul emisiunii „Kilometrul 0" despre primele relații economice cu țările străine.

Această instituție lobează interesul agenților economici de la noi peste hotare. Astfel, până în prezent, Camera are încheiate sute de acorduri de colaborare, cu instituții similare din alte țări.

„În prezent, noi avem peste 100 de acorduri de colaborare cu diverse state. Începând cu Camerele de Comerț din Federația Rusă, avem acorduri atât cu camere de comerț naționale, cât și internaționale. Avem relații foarte bune cu vecinii noștri din Ucraina și România, dar și cu camerele de comerț din Europa. Am avut foarte bune colaborări cu instituțiile din Germania, iar acum dorim să reactivăm acele raporturi, dar și aceeași susținere pe care am avut-o anterior", a declarat Mihai Bâlba.

CCI prestează numeroase servicii companiilor din țara noastră.

„În prezent, Camera de Comerț și Industrie prestează peste 70 de servicii agenților economici. Suntem cea mai mare organizație de suport-business din Republica Moldova. Pentru că avem o acoperire pe întreaga țară", a spus Mihai Bâlba.

Camera de Comerț și Industrie este o instituție non-guvernamentală, care reprezintă interesele agenților economici de pe întreg teritoriul Republicii Moldova.  Cum a fost fondată această instituție, ascultați în fișierul audio de mai sus.

Autor: Vasile Dosca

Tagurile:
parteneriate, Camera de Comerţ şi Industrie, comerț, relații, economie, Mihai Bâlba, Moldova


