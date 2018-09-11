Cum au fost legate primele relații economice internaționale ale Republicii Moldova

Această instituție lobează interesul agenților economici de la noi peste hotare. Astfel, până în prezent, Camera are încheiate sute de acorduri de colaborare, cu instituții similare din alte țări.
„În prezent, noi avem peste 100 de acorduri de colaborare cu diverse state. Începând cu Camerele de Comerț din Federația Rusă, avem acorduri atât cu camere de comerț naționale, cât și internaționale. Avem relații foarte bune cu vecinii noștri din Ucraina și România, dar și cu camerele de comerț din Europa. Am avut foarte bune colaborări cu instituțiile din Germania, iar acum dorim să reactivăm acele raporturi, dar și aceeași susținere pe care am avut-o anterior", a declarat Mihai Bâlba.
CCI prestează numeroase servicii companiilor din țara noastră.
„În prezent, Camera de Comerț și Industrie prestează peste 70 de servicii agenților economici. Suntem cea mai mare organizație de suport-business din Republica Moldova. Pentru că avem o acoperire pe întreaga țară", a spus Mihai Bâlba.
Camera de Comerț și Industrie este o instituție non-guvernamentală, care reprezintă interesele agenților economici de pe întreg teritoriul Republicii Moldova. Cum a fost fondată această instituție, ascultați în fișierul audio de mai sus.
Autor: Vasile Dosca
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com