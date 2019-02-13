16:31 15 Februarie 2019
Moldova
rumdro
În direct
  • EUR19.31
  • USD17.13
  • RUB0.26
  • RON4.07
  • UAH0.63
Căutare
Spital

Important pentru moldovenii care vor să se trateze gratis în spitale

© Sputnik / Сергей Пятаков
Sănătate
Sa primesc un link scurt
201 0 0

Prima AOAM în sumă fixă constituie în anul curent 4056 lei. Reducerile de 50%, 60% şi 75% sunt valabile până pe 1 aprilie.

CHIȘINĂU, 13 feb – Sputnik. Aproape 19 mii 500 de cetăţeni au achitat, în luna ianuarie, prima de asigurare obligatorie de asistenţă medicală (AOAM) în sumă fixă. Această cifră este în creștere cu peste două mii în comparaţie cu aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut, potrivit datelor prezentate de Compania Națională de Asigurări în Medicină.

Spital
© Sputnik / Evghenii Panasenco
În spitalele din Moldova mai bine să mergi sănătos și cu buzunarele pline cu bani

Din numărul total de plătitori, peste 13 mii 300 de persoane au beneficiat de reducere în proporţie de 50 la sută din valoarea primei. Este vorba despre fondatorii de întreprinderi individuale, deţinătorii de patentă, arendaşii, arendatorii, alţi cetăţeni care nu sunt angajaţi şi nu sunt asiguraţi de Guvern, cetăţenii străini cu drept de şedere provizorie în Republica Moldova.

Numărul persoanelor care au achitat prima de asigurare în sumă fixă cu reduceri de 50 la sută prin serviciul guvernamental de plăţi electronice MPay s-a dublat în ianuarie faţă de perioada similară a anului trecut şi a constituit în jur de 6500.

Alte aproape 6000 de persoane, proprietari de teren agricol, au plătit prima cu reducere de 75 la sută.

În același timp, peste 200 de cetățeni au achitat prima de asigurare fie cu reduceri de 60 de procente, fie valoarea integrală a primei de 4056 de lei.

Prima AOAM în sumă fixă constituie în anul curent 4056 lei. Reducerile de 50%, 60% şi 75% sunt valabile până pe 1 aprilie.

Tematic

Lipsa acută de cadre medicale în spitalele din țară
În spitalele din Moldova vor fi introduse noi taxe pentru pacienți
Cât va costa în 2019 polița de asigurare medicală în Moldova
Tagurile:
pacient, spital, polita medicala


Știrile Zilei

Știri

Toate știrile
Toate știrile

Columnists

Centrul de presa

Multimedia

Istoria în imagini: 30 de ani de la retragerii trupelor sovietice din Afganistan
Ghid video despre pașii de acces la medicamente gratuite
Ghid video despre pașii de acces la medicamentele gratuite
Cine pretinde la fotoliul de deputat
Alegeri parlamentare-2019: Cine sunt aspiranții la funcția de deputat

Rețele de socializare

Reguli de utilizare

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Notificare Sputnik

Abonați-vă la notificările Sputnik

AbonareNu, mulțumesc!