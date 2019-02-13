Important pentru moldovenii care vor să se trateze gratis în spitale

CHIȘINĂU, 13 feb – Sputnik. Aproape 19 mii 500 de cetăţeni au achitat, în luna ianuarie, prima de asigurare obligatorie de asistenţă medicală (AOAM) în sumă fixă. Această cifră este în creștere cu peste două mii în comparaţie cu aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut, potrivit datelor prezentate de Compania Națională de Asigurări în Medicină.
Din numărul total de plătitori, peste 13 mii 300 de persoane au beneficiat de reducere în proporţie de 50 la sută din valoarea primei. Este vorba despre fondatorii de întreprinderi individuale, deţinătorii de patentă, arendaşii, arendatorii, alţi cetăţeni care nu sunt angajaţi şi nu sunt asiguraţi de Guvern, cetăţenii străini cu drept de şedere provizorie în Republica Moldova.
Numărul persoanelor care au achitat prima de asigurare în sumă fixă cu reduceri de 50 la sută prin serviciul guvernamental de plăţi electronice MPay s-a dublat în ianuarie faţă de perioada similară a anului trecut şi a constituit în jur de 6500.
Alte aproape 6000 de persoane, proprietari de teren agricol, au plătit prima cu reducere de 75 la sută.
În același timp, peste 200 de cetățeni au achitat prima de asigurare fie cu reduceri de 60 de procente, fie valoarea integrală a primei de 4056 de lei.
Prima AOAM în sumă fixă constituie în anul curent 4056 lei. Reducerile de 50%, 60% şi 75% sunt valabile până pe 1 aprilie.
