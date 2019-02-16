Alte medicamente periculoase în farmacii: Autoritățile au dispus retragerea lor

CHIȘINĂU, 16 feb – Sputnik. Agenția Medicamentului și Dispozitivelor Medicale sistează distribuția și comercializarea unor produse medicamentoase ce conțin substanța activă fenspirida. Un ordin în acest sens a fost semnat vineri, 15 februarie 2019, de către directorul general al AMDM, Vladislav Zara.\
”În special, se sistează comercializarea Epistat 80 mg comprimate cu eliberare prelungită, Fenspirid-LF 80 mg comprimate filmate, Siresp 2 mg/ml sirop, Tirfens 80 mg comprimate filmate”, anunță instituția într-un comunicat.
Decizia de suspendare a comercializării medicamentelor cu conținut de fenspiridă, utilizate la copii și adulți pentru ameliorarea tusei cauzată de bolile pulmonare, a fost luată la recomandarea Comitetului pentru evaluarea riscului în materie de farmacovigilență (PRAC). Suspendarea reprezintă o măsură de precauție pentru a proteja pacienții în timp ce PRAC reexaminează riscul apariției tulburărilor de ritm cardiac.
Amintim că miercuri, 12 februarie, de pe piața farmaceutică au fost retrase loturile Eurespal 2 mg/ml sirop și Eurespal 80 mg comprimate. Decizia se bazează pe rezultatele obținute în cadrul unor noi studii preclinice (pe animale) privind siguranța, care au constatat că există riscul apariției tulburărilor de ritm cardiac. Eurespal este înregistrat din anul 1973 și este comercializat în 32 de țări. În această perioadă au fost înregistrate cinci cazuri de tulburări a ritmului cardiac, provocate de medicamente ce conțin substanța activă fenspirida.
