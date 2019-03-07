Atenţie: Cafeaua preparată în acest mod vă poate influența negativ sănătatea

BUCUREŞTI, 6 mart – Sputnik, Doina Crainic. Oamenii de știință de la Universitatea Thomas Jefferson au descoperit ca a bea cafea rece este mai puțin sănătos decât consumul de cafea fierbinte, potrivit unui articol publicat în revista Nature.
Înainte de a ajunge la această concluzie, specialiștii au analizat ce consecințe are asupra sănătății cafeaua preparată în diferite moduri. Rezultatele au arătat că această băutură consumată fierbinte este mult mai bogată în antioxidanți decât cafeaua preparată rece.
De asemenea, un alt grup de cercetători au dezvăluit recent că consumul de cafea reduce riscul de deces determinat de probleme renale. Potrivit cercetătorilor, acest efect protector al cofeinei poate fi explicat prin impactul pe care îl are aceasta asupra corpului uman la nivel vascular.
Totodată, studiile arată că mai recomandabilă este băutura preparată la cafetiera cu filtru de hârtie, deoarece filtrul reține anumite substanțe precum cafestolul și kahweolul, care duc la creșterea ușoară a colesterolului rău (LDL) din sânge. Pe de altă parte, cafeaua preparată la filtru metalic şi la ibric nu elimină aceste substanțe, astfel că poate avea un impact asupra sănătății prin creșterea nivelul de colesterol rău.
