07 Martie 2019
Moldova
rumdro
În direct
La o ceașcă de cafea, foto de arhivă

Atenţie: Cafeaua preparată în acest mod vă poate influența negativ sănătatea

© Sputnik / Igor Mikhalev
Sănătate
Sa primesc un link scurt
92 0 0

Cafeaua este sănătoasă datorită proprietăților sale antioxidante. Însă un grup de oameni de știință americani dezvăluie că modul de preparare a cafelei poate influența diferit asupra sănătăţii.

BUCUREŞTI, 6 mart – Sputnik, Doina Crainic. Oamenii de știință de la Universitatea Thomas Jefferson au descoperit ca a bea cafea rece este mai puțin sănătos decât consumul de cafea fierbinte, potrivit unui articol publicat în revista Nature

Cafea, imagine simbol
CC0 / Pixabay / RestaurantAnticaRoma / Coffee
N-o să-ți vină să crezi: Ce cred unii savanți despre consumul sistematic de cafea

Înainte de a ajunge la această concluzie, specialiștii au analizat ce consecințe are asupra sănătății cafeaua preparată în diferite moduri. Rezultatele au arătat că această băutură consumată fierbinte este mult mai bogată în antioxidanți decât cafeaua preparată rece.

De asemenea, un alt grup de cercetători au dezvăluit recent că consumul de cafea reduce riscul de deces determinat de probleme renale. Potrivit cercetătorilor, acest efect protector al cofeinei poate fi explicat prin impactul pe care îl are aceasta asupra corpului uman la nivel vascular.

Totodată, studiile arată că mai recomandabilă este băutura preparată la cafetiera cu filtru de hârtie, deoarece filtrul reține anumite substanțe precum cafestolul și kahweolul, care duc la creșterea ușoară a colesterolului rău (LDL) din sânge. Pe de altă parte, cafeaua preparată la filtru metalic şi la ibric nu elimină aceste substanțe, astfel că poate avea un impact asupra sănătății prin creșterea nivelul de colesterol rău.

Descoperire: Ce trebuie să știe femeile gravide despre „efectele” cafelei
Tagurile:
consum, preparare, sanatate, cafea


