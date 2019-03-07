11:43 07 Martie 2019
Moldova
Alertă pe piața farmaceutică: Medicament luat de mulţi moldoveni, cu risc de intoxicaţie

Sănătate
Agenţia Medicamentului din Franţa (ANSM) trage un semnal de alarmă cu privire la utilizarea unuia dintre cele mai des folosite medicamente antidiareice.

CHIȘINĂU, 7 mart – Sputnik. ANSM atrage atenţia într-un comunicat că medicamentul Smecta, unul dintre cele mai folosite medicamente împotriva diareii, poate fi dăunător pentru copii mai mici de doi ani, din cauza unei cantităţi de plumb care ar putea ajunge în sânge, dar şi femeilor însărcinate şi a celor care alăptează.

Medicament periculos vândut în farmacii, poate provoca probleme cardiace la copii

„Ca măsură de precauţie, ANSM cere a nu se mai folosi aceste medicamente la copiii sub doi ani, din cauza riscului prezenţei unei cantităţi infime de plumb, chiar dacă tratamentul este de scurtă durată”, se arată în comunicat ANSM.

De asemenea, agenţia cere ca prospectul pentru Smecta şi alte medicamente pe bază de argilă, cum ar fi Diosmectita, recomandate în tratamentul diareii acute, să fie schimbat.

La recomandarea ANSM, producătorul IPSEN a efectuat un studiu clinic, pe parcursul a cinci săptămâni, prin care s-a evidenţiat faptul că plumbul nu a trecut în sânge, dar nu au putut demonstra că acest lucru nu se întâmplă şi în cazul copiilor sub doi ani.

Astfel, s-a decis sistarea administrării de Smecta la copii mai mici de 2 ani, dar şi la femeilor însărcinate sau care alaptează.

Ca înlocuitor, Agenţia Medicamentului din Franţa recomandă sărurile de rehidratare şi revizuirea imediată a dietei.

Tagurile:
plumb, intoxicatie, pericol, medicamente, Franta, Lume


