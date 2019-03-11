Până pe 1 aprilie mai este timp ca să procurați polița medicală cu reducere

CHIȘINĂU, 11 mart – Sputnik. Numărul persoanelor care achită prima de asigurare obligatorie medicală în sumă fixă este în continuă creștere. Potrivit datelor prezentate de Compania Națională de Asigurări în Medicină (CNAM), până pe data de 1 martie s-au asigurat cu circa patru mii de persoane mai mult faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut.
”În primele două luni ale anului curent, prima de asigurare a fost achitată de peste 33 de mii de cetățeni”, anunță CNAM.
Volumul mijloacelor financiare acumulate până pe 1 martie în fondurile AOAM din achitarea primei în sumă fixă constituie peste 57,8 milioane de lei, cu aproximativ opt milioane mai mult comparativ cu perioada similară a anului trecut.
Din numărul total de plătitori, peste 22 de mii au beneficiat de reducere în proporţie de 50 la sută din valoarea primei. Aceştia sunt fondatori de întreprinderi individuale, arendaşi, arendatori, deţinători de patentă, alţi cetăţeni care nu sunt angajaţi şi nu sunt asiguraţi de Guvern.
Alte aproape 10 600 de persoane, proprietari de teren agricol, au beneficiat de reduceri de 75% la achitarea primei.
Prima AOAM în sumă fixă constituie în anul curent 4056 lei. Reducerile de 50%, 60% şi 75% sunt valabile până pe 1 aprilie.
