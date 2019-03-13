Anul acesta peste 5 mii de pacienți din Moldova vor fi operați gratuit de cataractă

CHIȘINĂU, 13 mart – Sputnik. Compania Naţională de Asigurări în Medicină (CNAM) a finanțat, anul trecut, mai mult de 4000 de operații de cataractă, în creștere cu peste 300 faţă de anul precedent.
Pentru aceste intervenţii, din fondurile de asigurare obligatorie de asistenţă medicală au fost alocate în jur de 40 de milioane 330 de mii de lei sau cu circa patru milioane mai mult comparativ cu 2017.
Costul mediu al unui caz tratat, acoperit din fondurile AOAM, constituie aproape 10 mii de lei, sumă ce include şi cheltuielile pentru consumabile.
În acelaşi timp, numărul instituţiilor medico-sanitare contractate pentru efectuarea acestor operaţii aproape s-a triplat. Astfel, anul trecut, CNAM a încheiat contracte pentru prestarea acestor servicii cu 14 instituţii, cu nouă mai mult faţă de anul precedent.
În 2019, CNAM urmează să finanţeze peste 5 500 de operaţii de cataractă, al căror cost total depăşeşte 55 de milioane de lei.
De aceste operaţii beneficiază toate persoanele asigurate care au indicaţii medicale pentru o astfel de intervenţie şi se află pe lista de aşteptare.
