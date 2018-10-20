Accident tragic în Ucraina: O vedetă Diesel Show și-a pierdut viața

CHIȘINĂU, 20 oct — Sputnik. Vedeta show-ului umoristic ”Diesel Show”, Marina Poplavsky și-a pierdut viața într-un tragic accident rutier în apropiere Kiev, după ce un autocar s-a ciocnit cu un camion. Anunțul a fost făcut de consilierul orășenesc din Liov, Igor Zinkevici.
”Tragic accident rutier lângă Kiev. Actrița ”Diesel-show” Marina Poplavsky și-a pierdut vița. Încă patru actori au fost grav răniți", a scris pe pagina sa de Facebook Zinkevici.
Potrivit lui, accidentul s-a produs pe la orele 7 dimineața în apropiere de satul Mîla din regiunea Kiev-Sveatoșîn pe șoseaua Kiev-Ciop.
Potrivit Poliției, în autocar se aflau 14 persoane. Potrivit datelor preliminare, accidentul s-a produs după ce șoferul autocarului a pierdut controlul volanului. Pe acest caz a fost pornită o cauză penală privind încălcarea regulilor de securitate rutieră. Autoritățile continuă cercetările.
