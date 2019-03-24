Priviţi: Ce se întâmpla în interiorul navei de croazieră Viking Sky în timpul furtunii

BUCUREŞTI, 24 mart - Sputnik. Așa cum se vede în videoclip, balansarea puternică face ca obiectele de pe navă să se miște dintr-o parte în alta.
Anterior, s-a raportat că, din 1300 de pasageri, 115 persoane au fost evacuate în câteva ore, dintre care nouă au fost spitalizate. În prezent, nava, după ce a reuşit să pornească motorul, este ancorată în siguranță.
Poliția a declarat că a organizat o tabără pentru evacuați pe mal.
Helicopter video from the evacuation of 1,300 passengers from the Viking Sky cruise ship off the coast of Norway. The vessel has been able to restart one of the engines and is now anchored two kilometres from land. https://t.co/E8sAKj3hnS @seaandcoast1 pic.twitter.com/jFdiZfKVVO— 𝓒𝓱 𝓐𝓶𝓲𝓽 𝓚𝓾𝓶𝓪𝓻™ (@amitdelhi15) 23 марта 2019 г.
După ce nava de croazieră a dat semnalul de alarmă cu 15 ore în urmă, de pe coasta Norvegiei, peste 900 pasageri încă așteaptă să fie evacuaţi.
Update: #VikingSky has three out of four main engines running and has slowly moved westward during the night. Helicopters had evacuated 338 passengers by 05:54 local time. As soon as tugboats can safely attach tow lines to secure the ship, they will head towards Molde harbour. pic.twitter.com/WxEliJMRQk— Daniel Wilson 🇫🇮 🇪🇺 (@danielw_rosala) 24 марта 2019 г.
Echipa de salvare a scris pe Twitter duminică dimineața că 397 de persoane au fost evacuate de pe vasul de croazieră după ce motoarele s-au oprit. Trei elicoptere transportă pasagerii de pe vasul ancorat în Golful Hustadvika, au declarat autoritățile locale. Pe navă se aflau iniţial un număr de 1.373 pasageri și echipaj la bord, dintre care 915 erau pasageri din Regatul Unit și din SUA.
Still on #vikingsky more than 15 hours after the initial mayday call! We need off this ship! pic.twitter.com/T4sFqc1dZ3— Ryan Flynn (@RyanDFlynn11) 24 марта 2019 г.
My sister send me some pictures from inside of the ship . She can see the boat that is going to pull them over #vikingsky pic.twitter.com/Fsbc5EKy3i— VERONIKA (@VERONIK57881586) 24 марта 2019 г.
100 meters from a major disaster.— L.O.M.P.E. (@Lompemann) 24 марта 2019 г.
After a total blackout, #VikingSky was drifting in a storm for 30 minutes before the anchors finally set 100 meters from shore, and then the crew managed to start one of the engines. @lookner pic.twitter.com/Drn3XAAC5c