30 la sută dintre alegătorii Capitalei au participat la vot

CHIȘINĂU, 20 mai — Sputnik. Până la ora 18:20, în Capitală au votat 191 de mii de oameni, ceea ce constituie 30 la sută din numărul total al celor incluși în listele electorale. Ca alegerile să fie considerate valabile, la urne trebuie să iasă cel puțin 25 la sută din numărul persoanelor înscrise în listele electorale. Asta înseamnă că alegerile vor fi validate, dacă autoritățile electorale nu vor depista nereguli și încălcări majore, ceea ce este puțin probabil.
Potrivit informațiilor prezentate online de Comisia Electorală Centrală, până la ora 18:20, cei mai activi au fost alegătorii din sectoarele Râșcani și Centru ale Capitalei, unde s-au prezentat la vot 32 la sută. După care urmează sectorul Botanica cu 31,65 la sută, Buiucani — 30,63, Ciocana — 29,81 la sută și suburbiile — doar 26,42 la sută.
În același timp, femeile sunt mai active decât bărbații. Din toate persoanele care s-au prezentat la secțiile de votare în toate sectoarele municipiului Chișinău, 55,5 la sută sunt femei, iar bărbați doar 44,5 la sută.
Procuratura Municipiului Chișinău a confirmat pentru presa locală că ancheta are un suspect în cazul tinerii din Cricova care a fost ucisă, măcelărită și pusă într-o geantă, care a fost abandonată pe malul lacului din satul Grătiești.
Până la ora 16:20, potrivit informațiilor făcute publice online de către Comisia Electorală Centrală, în municipiul Chișinău, s-au prezentat la vot peste 159 000 de alegători, ceea ce constituie peste 25,12 la sută, cât este necesar ca scrutinul să aibă fie declarat valabil.
