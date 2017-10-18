Cum să învățăm să facem economii chiar și atunci când nu avem venituri prea mari

Economiștii sunt sigur că oricine trebuie să știe să gestioneze bugetul familiei. Mai mult decât atât, indiferent de venituri, întotdeauna putem face mici economii. Din infograficul Sputnic veți afla cum să faceți acest lucru.
Cum vom sărbători Hramului orașului Chișinău detalii în infograficul Sputnik
Moldova ar putea ajunge o punte de legătură în ceea ce privește contactele de afaceri între Rusia și Europa - cifre, fapte și perspective, în infograficul Sputnik
Pe 7 și 8 octombrie, moldovenii vor sărbători Ziua Națională a vinului, un eveniment important, apreciat inclusiv de oaspeții de peste hotare
În 2017, numărul candidaților propuși pentru Premiul Nobel a constituit 317 persoane, comparativ cu 376 anul trecut.
Președintele Parlamentului, Andrian Candu, a declarat acum câteva minute că în câteva ore va fi clară calea juridică de deblocare a situației create în jurul numirii unui nou ministru al Apărării.
Automobilul, în care era cetățeanul moldovean împreună cu copilul său minor, era parcat pe carosabil.
Potrivit lui Dmitri Peskov, purtătorul de cuvânt al președintelui Rusiei, „situația este departe de a fi stabilă”.
