Totul despre referendumul privind demiterea lui Dorin Chirtoacă

Referendumul privind revocarea din funcție a lui Dorin Chirtoacă va avea loc la Chișinău pe data de 19 noiembrie - aflați detalii din ivfograficul Sputnik Moldova
Este foarte important să alegem și să utilizăm corect vesela din material plastic pentru că în anumite condiții aceasta poate deveni nocivă
Economiștii sunt sigur că oricine trebuie să știe să gestioneze bugetul familiei. Mai mult decât atât, indiferent de venituri, întotdeauna putem face mici economii. Din infograficul Sputnic veți afla cum să faceți acest lucru.
Cum vom sărbători Hramului orașului Chișinău detalii în infograficul Sputnik
Moldova ar putea ajunge o punte de legătură în ceea ce privește contactele de afaceri între Rusia și Europa - cifre, fapte și perspective, în infograficul Sputnik
Organele de drept din Franța au reținut 35 de persoane originare din fostele republici sovietice care făceau parte dintr-o grupare criminală.
Tatăl copiilor a fost anterior condamnat pentru omor, acesta a fost acuzat că l-a ucis pe soțul surorii sale.
Procurorii din toată țara s-au convocat la Chișinău în cadrul Adunării Generale a Procurorilor, care are loc în fiecare an.
