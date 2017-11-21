Cum au votat sectoarele Capitalei la referendum

Iată cum au votat alegătorii care au participat la referendumul din Chișinău, care a eșuat din cauza prezenței reduse
Referendumul în cifre, prezentat în infograficul Sputnik Moldova
Iată cum au votat alegătorii care au participat la referendumul din Chișinău, care a eșuat din cauza prezenței reduse
Au fost făcute publice datele privind modul în care au votat chișinăuienii la referendumul local de duminică, eșuat din cauza prezenței reduse la vot.
La Chişinău se desfăşoară astăzi referendumul cu privire la revocarea din funcţie a primarului general al Capitalei Dorin Chirtoacă
La Chişinău se desfăşoară astăzi referendumul cu privire la revocarea din funcţie a primarului general al Capitalei Dorin Chirtoacă
La Chişinău se desfăşoară astăzi referendumul cu privire la revocarea din funcţie a primarului general al Capitalei Dorin Chirtoacă
Procurorii l-au eliberat pe tânărul de 14 ani, suspectat că a omorât un copil de 7 ani, împușcându-l și apoi aruncându-l într-o fântână, iar magistrații pe tatăl făptașului.
Polițiștii din Capitală au reținut un recidivist care este bănuit că ar fi agresat sexual o femeie de 31 de ani.
Un procuror a fost rănit după ce a reţinut un învinuit care tocmai evadase din escortă.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
Abonați-vă la notificările Sputnik