Important: Ce au discutat Serghei Șoigu și James Mattis în Singapore

CHIȘINĂU, 21 oct — Sputnik. Ministrul rus al Apărării, Serghei Shoigu, și omologul său american, James Mattis, s-au întâlnit pentru prima dată pe marginea celei de-a cincea întâlniri a miniștrilor apărării ASEAN și Dialogue Partners Ministries (ADMM-Plus) din Singapore.
Shoigu și Mattis s-au întâlnit înainte de începutul summitului. Cei doi oficiali militari de rang înalt și-au dat mâna.
În timpul conversației lor, șeful Pentagonului și-a exprimat condoleanțele în urma atacului mortal la colegiul din Kerci, Crimeea. Mattis a observat că situații similare au avut loc în Statele Unite, astfel că cetățenii americani au înțeles ce simt rușii.
Înainte de sesiunea ADMM-Plus, Șoigu a avut, de asemenea, conversații cu omologii săi din China, India și alte țări. În plus, Șoigu și Mattis au stat unul lângă celălalt în timpul fotografiei oficiale la deschiderea summit-ului.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com