Navele ucrainene care au încălcat frontiera Federației Ruse

G7 a adoptat o declarație în legătucă cu incidentul din strâmtoarea Kerci

© Sputnik / Алексей Мальгавко
Relații internaționale
Sa primesc un link scurt
Тема:
Situația din strâmtoarea Kerci - știri de ultimă oră (19)
59 0 0

Miniștrii Afacerilor Externe ale statelor G7 au adoptat o declarație comună în legătură cu incidentul din strâmtoarea Kerci.

CHIȘINĂU, 30 nov - Sputnik. Statele G7 au adoptat o declarație comună în legătură cu incidentul din strâmtoarea Kerci, în care îndeamnă la reținere și prevenirea oricărei escaladări a situației.

Miniștrii Afacerilor Externe ale Canadei, Franței, Germaniei, Italiei, Japoniei, Marii Britaniei și SUA, precum și reprezentantul înalt al UE și-au exprimat îngrijoarea în legătură cu acțiunile Rusiei în regiunea strâmtorii Kerci, care “a sporit în mod periculos tensiunile”.

"Îndemnăm la cumpătare, respectarea dreptului internațional și la prevenirea oricărei escaladări ai situației", este menționat în declarație.

În afară de aceasta, miniștrii au îndemnat Rusiei să elibereze navele ucrainene și marinarii, precum și „să se abțină de la împiedicarea trecerii legale prin strâmtoarea Kerci”.

Тема:
