G20: Putin și Merkel au luat cina la un hotel din Buenos Aires - Video

CHIȘINĂU, 1 dec - Sputnik. Președintele Federației Ruse, Vladimir Putin, s-a întâlnit cu Angela Merkel la o cină de lucru, informează RIA Novosti.
Merkel s-a întâlnit cu Putin la hotelul Avear Palace, locul unde a fost cazat președintele rus. Putin a întâmpinat-o cu multă căldură pe Merkel și a invitat-o la masă, și a întrebat-o despre planurile sale în cadrul summitului G20.
Путин позавтракал с Меркель в Буэнос-Айресе и спросил ее о дальнейших планах: Не подкинуть ли до Берлина на обратном пути? pic.twitter.com/itu4hQZDyQ— Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) 1 decembrie 2018
Întâlnirea a avut loc departe de ochii presei. Din partea Rusiei, la cină au fost prezenți consilierul președintelui Iurii Ușakov, purtătorul de cuvânt al kremlinului, Dmitri Peskov, precum și persoana de încredere a președintelui în cadrul G20 Svetlana Lukaș.
#Putin and #Merkel sit down for talks at #G20 pic.twitter.com/wIMQghW83s— Ruptly (@Ruptly) 1 decembrie 2018
Alături de Angela Merkel au fost prezenți secretarul de presă al cancelarului, Steffen Seibert, consilierul federal al cancelarului pe probleme de politică externă, Jan Hecker, dar și șeful departamentului economic, finanțe și politicii energetice, persoana de încredere în cadrul G20, Lars-Hendrik Röller.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com