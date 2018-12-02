Putin: Am avut o scurtă conversație cu Trump și nu am stat lângă Melania

CHIȘINĂU, 2 dec - Sputnik. "Am vorbit la cină", a declarat Putin în cadrul unei conferințe de presă la Buenos Aires, referindu-se la întâlnirea cu președintele american la summitul G20.
Putin a spus că i-a explicat pe scurt lui Trump ce s-a întâmplat în strâmtoarea Kerci duminica trecută, deoarece incidentul a dus la anularea de către președintele american a întâlnirii planificate. Cu toate acestea, a remarcat Putin, el și Trump au poziţii diferite pe această temă.
Putin a spus că speră că o întâlnire propriu-zisă cu Trump va avea loc "mai devreme sau mai târziu", spunând că va avea loc "când Statele Unite vor fi gata pentru asta". Când întâlnirea va trebui să aibă loc, nu vor exista condiții prealabile, a spus Putin.
Nu avem precondiții, deoarece problemele pe care trebuie să le discutăm sunt prea importante ... stabilitatea strategică este prioritatea numărul unu, deoarece este legată de neproliferarea armelor nucleare.
De asemenea, președintele rus a respins la orice insinuare că el ar fi stat lângă Melania Trump la masă, când a fost întrebat despre o fotografie de pe online, care îi arată unul lângă altul. La început, Putin a crezut că ar putea fi un photoshop, dar mai târziu a spus: "Fotografiile au fost de la Hamburg, de la summitul G20 precedent".
"Vladimir Putin has confirmed he spoke with Donald Trump during dinner at the G20 summit. However, he shot down any claim that he sat next to First Lady Melania during the meal, despite a photo floating around the internet." https://t.co/1IT5EF2Z1T— Dante Robles (@Dante_Robles_) 1 decembrie 2018
