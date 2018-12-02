12:35 02 Decembrie 2018
Moldova
Vladimir Putin

Putin: Am avut o scurtă conversație cu Trump și nu am stat lângă Melania

© Sputnik / Михаил Климентьев
Relații internaționale
Sa primesc un link scurt
13910

Vladimir Putin a confirmat că a vorbit cu Donald Trump în timpul unei cine la summitul G20. Cu toate acestea, a respins orice afirmație potrivit căreia a stat alături de prima doamnă a SUA, Melania Trump, în timpul mesei, în ciuda unor fotografii care au apărut pe internet.

CHIȘINĂU, 2 dec - Sputnik. "Am vorbit la cină", a declarat Putin în cadrul unei conferințe de presă la Buenos Aires, referindu-se la întâlnirea cu președintele american la summitul G20.

Putin a spus că i-a explicat pe scurt lui Trump ce s-a întâmplat în strâmtoarea Kerci duminica trecută, deoarece incidentul a dus la anularea  de către președintele american a întâlnirii planificate. Cu toate acestea, a remarcat Putin, el și Trump au poziţii diferite pe această temă.

Putin a spus că speră că o întâlnire propriu-zisă cu Trump va avea loc "mai devreme sau mai târziu", spunând că va avea loc "când Statele Unite vor fi gata pentru asta". Când întâlnirea va trebui să aibă loc, nu vor exista condiții prealabile, a spus Putin.

Nu avem precondiții, deoarece problemele pe care trebuie să le discutăm sunt prea importante ... stabilitatea strategică este prioritatea numărul unu, deoarece este legată de neproliferarea armelor nucleare.

De asemenea, președintele rus a respins la orice insinuare că el ar fi stat lângă Melania Trump la masă, când a fost întrebat despre o fotografie de pe online, care îi arată unul lângă altul. La început, Putin a crezut că ar putea fi un photoshop, dar mai târziu a spus: "Fotografiile au fost de la Hamburg, de la summitul G20 precedent".

 

