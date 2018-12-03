SUA și Marea Britanie riscă să se certe din cauza F-35

BUCUREȘTI, 3 dec - Sputnik. Londra intenționează să cumpere 138 de avioane de luptă americane de tip F-35 de tip B (cu bazare pe mare). Cu toate acestea, sursa Sky News a spus că conducerea Forțelor Aeriene Regale vrea să înlocuiască o parte dintre ele cu avioane de luptă de tip A (cu bazare pe sol), transmite RIA Novosti.
Postul de televiziune constată că armata britanică ar încerca să economisească: F-35 de tip B este are o valoare de 90 de milioane de lire sterline, iar cel de tip A este de 70 de milioane.
Cu toate acestea, schimbarea numărului de avioane de luptă cu bazare pe mare va submina programul britanic portavion, adaugă sursa postului TV.
Potrivit acestuia, va scădea numărul de escadrile capabile să efectueze operațiuni la bordul portavioanelor britanice „Regina Elisabeta” și „Prințul de Wales”.
Sursa consideră că o astfel de mișcare va deteriora relațiile cu Washingtonul, deoarece Statele Unite consideră că marina britanică este singura flotă egală capabilă să controleze portavioanele.
"Dacă britanicii vor apărea pe câmpul de luptă fără un portavion eficient, acest lucru va discredita complet capabilitățile noastre militare. Dacă Royal Air Force primește versiunea F-35 de tipul A în detrimentul portavioanelor, fapt despre care vorbesc, atunci în ochii Statelor Unite va arăta ca o trădare uriașă", a spus sursa.
În același timp, a adăugat că Washingtonul a ajutat Londra să-și restabilească capacitatea de a desfășura operațiuni navale după suspendarea utilizării portavioanelor în 2010 din motive de economie.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com