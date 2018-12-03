14:42 03 Decembrie 2018
F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

SUA și Marea Britanie riscă să se certe din cauza F-35

CC0 / Robert Sullivan / Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter vs General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon
Relații internaționale
Relația dintre armata americană și cea britanică se poate deteriora din cauza disputei privind achiziția de avioane de luptă F-35, a informat Sky News, citând o sursă din cadrul Ministerului britanic al Apărării.

BUCUREȘTI, 3 dec - Sputnik. Londra intenționează să cumpere 138 de avioane de luptă americane de tip F-35 de tip B (cu bazare pe mare). Cu toate acestea, sursa Sky News a spus că conducerea Forțelor Aeriene Regale vrea să înlocuiască o parte dintre ele cu avioane de luptă de tip A (cu bazare pe sol), transmite RIA Novosti.

Avion - Imagine Simbol
CC0 / Pixabay / Gellinger
Imagini incredibile: Noul avion rusesc de transport a ajuns în faza testărilor - Video

 

Postul de televiziune constată că armata britanică ar încerca să economisească: F-35 de tip B este are o valoare de 90 de milioane de lire sterline, iar cel de tip A este de 70 de milioane.

Cu toate acestea, schimbarea numărului de avioane de luptă cu bazare pe mare va submina programul britanic portavion, adaugă sursa postului TV.

Potrivit acestuia, va scădea numărul de escadrile capabile să efectueze operațiuni la bordul portavioanelor britanice „Regina Elisabeta” și „Prințul de Wales”.

Sursa consideră că o astfel de mișcare va deteriora relațiile cu Washingtonul, deoarece Statele Unite consideră că marina britanică este singura flotă egală capabilă să controleze portavioanele.

"Dacă britanicii vor apărea pe câmpul de luptă fără un portavion eficient, acest lucru va discredita complet capabilitățile noastre militare. Dacă Royal Air Force primește versiunea F-35 de tipul A în detrimentul portavioanelor, fapt despre care vorbesc, atunci în ochii Statelor Unite va arăta ca o trădare uriașă", a spus sursa.

În același timp, a adăugat că Washingtonul a ajutat Londra să-și restabilească capacitatea de a desfășura operațiuni navale după suspendarea utilizării portavioanelor în 2010 din motive de economie.



