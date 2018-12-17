Igor Dodon, în Israel: Iată cu cine se va întâlni - detalii

CHIȘINĂU, 17 dec - Sputnik. Președintele Republicii Moldova, Igor Dodon, se află într-o vizită oficială în Israel. Președintele urmează să se întâlnească cu premierul Benjamin Netanyahu și cu prețedintele Knesset-ului, Yoel Edelstein.
”Efectuez o vizită oficială în Statul Israel, în cadrul căreia voi avea întrevederi cu președintele Reuven Rivlin, primul ministru Benjamin Netanyahu și președintele Parlamentului (Knesset), Yoel Edelstein”, a scris Dodon pe pagina sa de Facebook.
De asemenea, vor avea loc întrevederi cu membrii Congresului Euro-Asiatic Evreiesc și cu reprezentanții diasporei moldovenești din Israel. În statul Israel, oficial se află peste 50 de mii de moldoveni.
În luna martie, în cadrul discuției cu ambasadorul statului Israel în Republica Moldova, Eliyahu Yerushalmi, președintele Dodon a abordat mai multe subiecte cu privire la relațiile bilaterale moldo-israeliene și, în special, pentru intensificarea schimburilor comerciale între cele două stat, inclusiv, a investiţiilor israeliene în Republica Moldova. Totodată, el și-a exprimat atunci interesul în reluarea practicii de organizare a forumurilor economice moldo-israeliene cu implicarea reprezentanţilor cercurilor de afaceri din ambele ţări.
Tot atunci a fost discutată necesitatea realizării unui schimb de vizite la nivel înalt, care ar contribui la aprofundarea și extinderea relaţiilor moldo-israeliene.
