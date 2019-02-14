Ultima oră: Dodon, invitat la Conferința internațională de securitate de la Munchen

CHIȘINĂU, 14 feb - Sputnik. Prețedintele Igor Dodon pleacă la Munchen unde va participa la Conferința internaționala de securitate - unul dintre cele mai prestigioase forumuri internaționale, în cadrul căruia sunt dezbătute subiecte din domeniul securităţii la nivel european şi euroatlantic.
”În cadrul Forumului voi avea întrevederi cu mai mulți oficiali de rang înalt”, a scris Dodon pe pagina sa de Facebook.
La eveniment vor participa peste 100 de șefi de stat și de guvern, miniștri de Externe și miniștri ai Apărării din întreaga lume. Conferința se va desfășura în perioada 15-17 februarie.
Agenda Conferinţei cuprinde subiecte privind cooperarea dintre Uniunea Europeană şi NATO, gestionarea provocărilor de securitate, priorităţile NATO, dar și viitorul proiectului european.
Conferinţa internaţională de securitate de la Munchen reprezintă un for important al dezbaterilor din domeniul securităţii la nivel european şi euroatlantic care permite efectuarea unui schimb de idei într-un cadru informal pe teme de actualitate, dar şi de perspectivă.
