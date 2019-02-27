A început întrevederea dintre Donald Trump și Kim Jong-un în Vietnam - primele declarații

CHIȘINĂU, 27 feb - Sputnik. Coreea de Nord are un potențial economic "extraordinar, nelimitat", a declarat președintele american Donald Trump, în debutul discuțiilor cu Kim Jong-un, în cadrul summitului de la Hanoi.
"Cred că veți avea un viitor extraordinar pentru țara dvs., sunteți un mare lider", i-a spus Trump lui Kim. "Vom contribui ca să se întâmple asta".
Donald Trump a mai adăugat că cel mai mare progres la care s-a ajuns în cadrul primului summit dintre cei doi lideri este relația lor.
La rândul său, liderul Coreei de Nord și-a exprimat speranța că summitul din Vietnam va fi unul productiv.
"Sper să putem obține un rezultat pe care toți îl vor saluta. Sunt convins că o putem face", a spus el.
În urma primului lor summit istoric din Singapore, în iunie anul trecut, Trump și Kim au anunțat un acord prin care se stipulează că Phenianul va depune eforturi pentru promovarea denuclearizării totale a Peninsulei Coreene, urmând ca Statele Unite și Coreea de Sud să-și înghețe exercițiile militare.
Potrivit unor rapoarte de presă, în afară de agenda principală a "denuclearizării" de la summitul de la Hanoi, președintele american și liderul RPDC ar putea semna un tratat de pace pentru încheierea războiului coreean 1950-1953. Înaintea celei de-a doua întâlniri, Trump-Kim, Camera Reprezentanților din SUA a introdus o rezoluție prin care se solicită încetarea oficială a războiului coreean.
