Marine Le Pen: sancțiunile împotriva Rusiei au avut „consecințe catastrofale”

BUCUREŞTI, 8 mart – Sputnik, Doina Crainic. Analizând consecințele pe care le va avea Brexit pentru UE, președinta partidului Adunarea Naţională, Marine Le Pen, s-a referit la exemplul sancțiunilor împotriva Rusiei, amintind despre efectele nocive pe care le-au avut asupra economiei europene.
„Problema este că UE nu apără interesele europene făcând ca Brexit să fie resimţit atât e dureros, încât riscă o situație în care nu britanicii vor suferi cel mai mult, ci probabil cele mai grave consecințe le va suferi UE”, a declarat Le Pen la RTL, citată de Sputnik France.
„Să ne amintim de sancțiunile împotriva Rusiei. Am vrut să pedepsim Rusia și, pedepsindu-i pe ruși, am provocat, de fapt, consecințe economice catastrofale pentru o serie întreagă de sectoare din UE”, a subliniat Le Pen.
Marea Britanie urmează să părăsească Uniunea Europeană pe 29 martie, însă acordul pe care Theresa May l-a negociat cu Bruxelles-ul a fost respins în mod covârşitor în ianuarie de către Camera Comunelor. De atunci, prim-ministrul britanic a încercat să îl renegocieze cu UE și a stabilit un nou termen pentru ratificarea acordului de retragere: 12 martie.
