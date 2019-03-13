12:59 13 Martie 2019
European Council President Donald Tusk, front center, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, front left, lead EU leaders to a group photo at an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017

Brexit: Reacţia Comisiei Europene după respingerea Acordului de Parlamentul britanic

© AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
Relații internaționale
Sa primesc un link scurt
98 0 0

Parlamentul britanic a respins marți, pentru a doua oară, Planul actualizat Brexit al premierului britanic Theresa May cu 391 de voturi contra a 242.

BUCUREŞTI, 13 mart - Sputnik. Comisia Europeană a declarat marți că rezultatele votului asupra Acordului Brexit revizuit sunt regretabile, adăugând că UE a epuizat toate mijloacele pentru a ajuta Regatul Unit să ratifice acordul de divorț.

Negociatorul-șef al UE pentru Brexit, Michel Barnier, a declarat marți că UE a făcut tot ce-i stă în putință pentru a avansa tratatul cu privire la condițiile de retragere a Regatului Unit din bloc.

"UE a făcut tot ce-i stă în putință pentru a obține acordul de retragere până la linia limită, impasul putând fi rezolvat doar în #UK." Pregătirile noastre pentru "No-deal" sunt acum mai importante decât oricând", a scris el pe Twitter.

Parlamentul britanic
CC0 / Pixabay / Free-Photos
Acordul pentru Brexit, respins din nou de Parlamentul britanic: Ce urmează

În declarația făcută Parlamentului britanic după vot, Theresa May a declarat că va avea loc miercuri o dezbatere și un vot cu privire la așa-numitul scenariu "no-deal", subliniind că aceasta este o chestiune d eo importanţă profundă. În cazul în care acest lucru este, de asemenea, respins, votul privind prelungirea perioadei articolului 50 va avea loc joi. În prezent, se aşteaptă ca Regatul Unit să părăsească blocul pe 29 martie.

În ianuarie, parlamentarii britanici au respins versiunea existentă a Acordului Brexit UK-UE, având temerile că Regatul Unit ar putea să rămână într-o uniune vamală permanentă cu blocul în cazul în care politica de securitate, menită să prevină o frontieră tare pe insula Irlandei, rămân în forma sa actuală.

britanic, Parlamentul, Respingere, Acord, brexit


