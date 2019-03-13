Brexit: Reacţia Comisiei Europene după respingerea Acordului de Parlamentul britanic

BUCUREŞTI, 13 mart - Sputnik. Comisia Europeană a declarat marți că rezultatele votului asupra Acordului Brexit revizuit sunt regretabile, adăugând că UE a epuizat toate mijloacele pentru a ajuta Regatul Unit să ratifice acordul de divorț.
Negociatorul-șef al UE pentru Brexit, Michel Barnier, a declarat marți că UE a făcut tot ce-i stă în putință pentru a avansa tratatul cu privire la condițiile de retragere a Regatului Unit din bloc.
"UE a făcut tot ce-i stă în putință pentru a obține acordul de retragere până la linia limită, impasul putând fi rezolvat doar în #UK." Pregătirile noastre pentru "No-deal" sunt acum mai importante decât oricând", a scris el pe Twitter.
În declarația făcută Parlamentului britanic după vot, Theresa May a declarat că va avea loc miercuri o dezbatere și un vot cu privire la așa-numitul scenariu "no-deal", subliniind că aceasta este o chestiune d eo importanţă profundă. În cazul în care acest lucru este, de asemenea, respins, votul privind prelungirea perioadei articolului 50 va avea loc joi. În prezent, se aşteaptă ca Regatul Unit să părăsească blocul pe 29 martie.
În ianuarie, parlamentarii britanici au respins versiunea existentă a Acordului Brexit UK-UE, având temerile că Regatul Unit ar putea să rămână într-o uniune vamală permanentă cu blocul în cazul în care politica de securitate, menită să prevină o frontieră tare pe insula Irlandei, rămân în forma sa actuală.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com