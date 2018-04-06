17:26 06 Aprilie 2018
Moldova
rumdro
Chişinău+ 18°C
În direct
Căutare
Live

Silvia Radu, în studioul Radio Sputnik Moldova

Sa primesc un link scurt
9630

Știri

Toate știrile
Toate știrile
© Sputnik.

Care sunt cele mai grave probleme ale Capitalei și cum pot fi soluționate acestea? Ce a reușit Silvia Radu să facă în cele cinci luni de când se află la cârma Primăriei Chișinău, dar și ce planuri de viitor are?

Aflăm răspuns la aceste întrebări chiar de la primarul interimar al Capitalei, Silvia Radu.

Reguli de utilizareCOMENTARII


Mai multe materiale video

    Știrile Zilei

    EDITORIALIST

    Centrul de presa

    Multimedia

    Târg pascal la Chișinău
    Târgurile de Paști din Chișinău își așteaptă cumpărătorii
    Страшная авария за Кишиневом
    Noi victime pe șoseaua morții: Iată filmul evenimentelor
    Paștele
    Cozonac, pască, ouă roșii - cele mai bune rețete pentru masa de Paști

    Rețele de socializare

    sputnikmoldova
    Reguli de utilizare

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Notificare Sputnik

    Abonați-vă la notificările Sputnik

    AbonareNu, mulțumesc!