Măsuri extraordinare de combatere a corupției în spitale – Iată ce a decis Guvernul astăzi

CHIȘINĂU, 13 sept — Sputnik. Guvernul propune noi soliții pentru prevenirea și combaterea corupției în domeniul sănătății. Aceste măsuri sunt prevăzute de Planul sectorial de acţiuni anticorupţie în domeniul sănătăţii şi asigurării obligatorii de asistenţă medicală pentru anii 2018-2020, care a fost aprobat astăzi de Executiv.
Realizarea prevederilor documentului urmărește descurajarea implicării personalului medical în acte de corupție și dezvoltarea unor instituții medicale transparente și integre, anunță serviciul de presă al Guvernului.
În acest sens, va fi intensificat dialogul cu cetățenii pentru a-i încuraja să declare actele de corupție din sistemul de sănătate. Pentru o monitorizare mai bună a calității serviciilor prestate, pe paginile web ale instituțiilor medicale va funcționa un sistem automatizat de evidență a reclamațiilor electronice (e-claims).
