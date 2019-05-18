23:10 18 Mai 2019
Moldova
rumdro
În direct
  • EUR20.10
  • USD17.93
  • RUB0.28
  • RON4.22
  • UAH0.68
Căutare

S-a rupt cerul: Consecințele ploilor abundente din această seară - VIDEO

© AFP 2019 / SVEN GRUNDMANN
Meteo
Sa primesc un link scurt
420 0 0

Ploile abundente din această după amiază au afectat mai multe regiuni ale țării. În unele zone a plouat cu grindină.

CHIȘINĂU, 18 mai — Sputnik.  În această sâmbătă a plouat toreanțial în toată țara. Precipitațiile au fost însoțite și de o furtună. Martorii oculari au publicat pe rețelele de socializare filmulețe cu consecințele precipitațiilor în diferite regiuni ale țării. 

În raionul Ocnița a plouat cu grindină. Precipitațile au distrus mai milte culturi agricole, scrie ProTV. După ploaia torențială, mai multe porțiuni de drum de pe șoseaua Bălți - Chișinău au fost distruse. Din cauza ploii ploii puternice mai mulți șoferi nu și-au putut continua drumul și au oprit pe marginea carosabilului.

Meteorologii au emis pentru astăzi cod galben de ploi puternice și furtună pe întreg tritoriul țării. 

Tematic

Poliția amintește care este urma de frânare pe timp de ploaie, zăpadă și gheață
Reguli de utilizareCOMENTARII


Știrile Zilei

Știri

Toate știrile
Toate știrile

Editorialist

Centrul de presa

Multimedia

Mături deosebite confecționate de familia Bârsan
Mături în stil tradițional confecționate de familia Bârsan - Foto
Răsadul – la mare căutare în Piața Centrală
Loturi impresionante de răsad la Piața Centrală: Iată de spun cumpărătorii - Video
Cum să acționați în caz de incendiu în avion
Important: Ce trebuie să faci în caz de incendiu la bordul avionului

Rețele de socializare

sputnikmoldovamd
Reguli de utilizare

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Notificare Sputnik

Abonați-vă la notificările Sputnik

AbonareNu, mulțumesc!