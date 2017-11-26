14:46 26 Noiembrie 2017
Cine are cel mai lung concediu de odihnă în Republica Moldova

Moldova
Cel mai lung concediu de odihnă anual plătit în Republica Moldova este de 62 de zile

CHIȘINĂU, 26 nov – Sputnik. Durata concediului de odihnă anual în Republica Moldova este reglementată de Codul Muncii. 
Potrivit documentului, tuturor salariaţilor li se acordă anual un concediu de odihnă plătit, cu o durată minimă de 28 de zile calendaristice, cu excepţia zilelor de sărbătoare nelucrătoare.
Votat: Noi reguli de acordare a concediului de odihnă - detalii
Pentru salariaţii din unele ramuri ale economiei naţionale însă prin lege organică, se poate stabili o altă durată a concediului de odihnă anual.Astfel, cadrele didactice ale instituţiilor de învăţământ beneficiază anual, la sfârşitul anului şcolar, de un concediu de odihnă plătit cu durata de:
    a) 62 de zile calendaristice – pentru cadrele didactice din instituţiile de învăţământ superior, din colegii, licee, gimnazii şi şcoli de cultură generală de toate tipurile;
    b) 42 de zile calendaristice – pentru cadrele didactice din instituţiile preşcolare de toate tipurile;
    c) 28 de zile calendaristice – pentru cadrele didactice din instituţiile extraşcolare şi din şcolile sportive pentru copii.
Cadrelor ştiinţifice din instituţiile de învăţământ de toate nivelurile li se acordă un concediu de odihnă anual plătit cu durata de 62 de zile calendaristice.
Cadrele ştiinţifice din organizaţiile din sfera ştiinţei şi inovării, indiferent de tipul de proprietate şi forma juridică de organizare, beneficiază anual de un concediu de odihnă plătit cu durata de:
    a) 42 de zile calendaristice — pentru cadrele ştiinţifice сu grad ştiinţific de doctor habilitat;
    b) 36 de zile calendaristice — pentru cadrele ştiinţifice сu grad ştiinţific de doctor;
    c) 30 de zile calendaristice — pentru cadrele ştiinţifice fără grad ştiinţific.
Сadrele didactice auxiliare şi personalul administrativ din învăţământ şi din sfera ştiinţei şi inovării beneficiază de un concediu de odihnă anual plătit cu durata de 28 de zile calendaristice.

