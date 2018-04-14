La cei 50 de ani o chinezoaică arată ca de douăzeci de ani

Liu Elen înoată pe orice timp deja de treizeci de ani, iar cel mai mare vis al său este să organizeze o partidă de înot iarna împreună cu președintele Rusiei, Vladimir Putin.
Liu Elen susține că, timp de 30 de ani, în fiecare zi se scaldă în lac.
Liu Elen înoată pe orice timp deja de treizeci de ani, iar cel mai mare vis al său este să organizeze o partidă de înot iarna împreună cu președintele Rusiei, Vladimir Putin.
Volumul exporturilor vinurilor a sporit în 2017 cu 5,5% și a ajuns la 14 milioane de decalitri, iar câștigurile obținute au crescut cu 16%, potrivit datelor statistice.
Tot mai mulți candidați se avântă să participe la alegerile locale noi care vor avea loc pe 20 mai
Urmăriți în reportajul fotografic Sputnik cum au decurs repetițiile pentru parada dedicată celei de-a 73-a aniversări a Victoriei în Marele Război pentru Apărarea Patriei.
Primul cosmonaut de pe Terra, Iuri Gagarin, s-a aflat în RSS Moldovenească din data de 8 până pe 10 octombrie 1966
Președintele Federației Ruse, Vladimir Putin, a avut o primă reacție la atacul cu rachete din această dimineață asupra Siriei efectuat de forțele aliate ale SUA, Marii Britanii și Franței.
Administrația de la Damasc condamnă în termenii cei mai fermi agresiunea SUA, Franţei şi Marii Britanii asupra Siriei.
Potrivit Ministerului rus al Apărării, atacul SUA, Marii Britanii și Franței a fost efectuat asupra obiectivelor militare și civile de pe teritoriul Siriei.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputnik.md websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
Abonați-vă la notificările Sputnik