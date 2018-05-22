O altă femeie moartă, la alt lac din Capitală

După ora 19:00, cadavrul a fost scos din apă, iar polițiștii au constatat că acesta nu are semne de moarte violentă. Este posibil ca femeia să se fi scăldat și să se fi înecat.
Deocamdată Poliția Capitalei nu a venit cu alte detalii.
Ofițerul depresă al Poliției Capitalei, Svetlana Scripnic, a confirmat aseară pentru presa locală că luni seara a fost găsit cadavrul unei femei de 32 de ani pe apele lacului "La Izvor" din Chișinău.
Potrivit rezultatelor primului tur al alegerilor pentru funcția de primar al Chișinăului, Ion Ceban ocupă o poziție mai avantajoasă, însă acest fapt nu înseamnă că Andrei Năstase nu are șanse să câștige alegerile în turul doi, susține politologul Victor Juc.
Extractul de ceai verde i-a ajutat pe oamenii de știință să creeze nanoparticule capabile să distrugă practic toate celulele canceroase din plămânii umani când sunt iluminate cu un laser, potrivit unui articol publicat în revista ACS Applied Nano Materials.
O tânără de 20 de ani din Cricova a fost găsită moartă pe malul lacului din Grătiești. Trupul acesteia a fost găsit fără cap într-o geantă aruncată pe malul iazului.
