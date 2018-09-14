Expert: De ce SUA au nevoie de terenul fostului Stadion Republican

CHIȘINĂU, 14 sept — Sputnik. De curând, a devenit clar că principala arenă sportivă din Moldova nu va fi renovată. Pentru lichidarea ei au votat 65 de parlamentari, număr care s-a dovedit a fi suficient. Astfel, pe terenul cu o suprafață de peste cinci hectare se va ridica ambasada SUA în Republica Moldova, care va face parte din primele trei cele mai mari complexe diplomatice din lume.
Americanii și-au manifestat interesul față de acest teren cu mulți ani în urmă, a spus politologul Serghei Monastîrlî.
„Știu că interesul acestor persoane pentru terenul fostului Stadion Republican datează de mai demult, fiind manifestat în repetate rânduri. Încă de pe timpul președinției lui Vladimir Voronin, dar și mai târziu. Însă autoritățile noastre tot amânau soluționarea acestei chestiuni, propuneau alte variante. Pe când acum acest interes a fost satisfăcut în mod operativ. Noi însă nu cunoaștem mărimea afacerii. Dar, poate că acesta a fost un cadou. Cred că reprezentanții SUA au apreciat acest gest", a opinat politologul.
De ce anume au ales acest loc atât de atrăgător? Expertul afirmă că aici există un anumit simbolism: chipurile, amplasarea Ambasadei SUA pe o suprafață enormă, chiar în centrul Capitalei, demonstrează puterea acestei țări și statutul de stat subordonat al Republicii Moldova.
„Acest loc din Chișinău este semnificativ și simbolic. Metropola își amplasează organele reprezentative în colonii astfel, încât toată lumea să vadă", a menționat Monastîrlî.
